Subscribe
Pop Culture

Karrueche Tran Hints At ‘Having Fun’ Amid Deion Sanders Buzz

Karrueche Tran Hints At ‘Having Fun’ Dating Amid Deion Sanders Buzz

Karrueche Tran is in her dating bag, and we love it.

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Karrueche Tran is in her dating bag, and we love it. Ever since buzz around a potential romance between the actress and NFL legend-turned-coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has been circulating, the girls (and guys) have been wanting to know about her romantic status. Tran recently made an appearance on the What’s Next with J. Ryan podcast, where she spilled a little tea, but not much.

When asked whether she was dating, she replied simply, “Yeah, I’m dating.” And when pressed further on her current state, she added with a warm smile, “If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it.” She emphasized that she’s intentional about her relationships, preferring peace, respect, trust, and emotional fulfillment, concluding that these are qualities she won’t compromise on at this stage in her life.

Since July, when Tran was seen tearfully at Sanders’s bedside during his bladder cancer surgery, rumors have been swirling about a potential romance. In video footage released by his son’s media company, Well Off Media, Tran is captured supporting Sanders by explaining procedures, holding his hand, and showing emotional care, which sparked widespread speculation about the closeness of their relationship.

Karrueche Tran Is Enjoying Dating

Despite the pointed hints, Tran stopped short of naming Sanders or confirming the rumors directly. However, given her recent public presence during his health crisis and her poised remarks on dating, many perceive her words as a subtle nod to their connection. Meanwhile, Sanders himself has played coy: on a podcast appearance, he dodged questions about the speculation by joking about a poor connection and dropping out mid-response.

While Karrueche Tran hasn’t explicitly confirmed that she’s dating Deion Sanders, her heartfelt hospital show of support and candid comments about enjoying her love life certainly add fuel to the rumor fire, and whether she’s dating the mogul or not is her business. As long as she’s enjoying herself—that’s all that matters.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Deion Sanders Karreuch Tran Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
7 Items
Beauty

The Beauties Popped Out For Barbados Kadooment Day

Karen Huger, DUI
Pop Culture

The Grand Dame Returns: #RHOP’s Karen Huger Reportedly Set For Early Release

2023 BET Soul Train Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Tamar Braxton’s Dentist Says Singer Sustained ‘Multiple Dental Fractures’ After Health Scare

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 27, 2025
Style & Fashion

When Cardi B Shows Up To Court, Fashion Takes the Stand

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut & Celebrity Guest List

Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Karrueche Tran Hints At ‘Having Fun’ Dating Amid Deion Sanders Buzz

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Pop Culture

When Queens Collide: Naomi Osaka & Coco Gauff Make Tennis History At The US Open

Netflix x Spotify - Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala
Style & Fashion

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Premiere

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close