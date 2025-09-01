The Memphis Women’s Expo Is Where Empowerment Becomes Action

Source: Angie and Ike Photography / Angie and Ike Photography

Despite what mainstream media might portray, the spirit of Memphis, affectionately known as the “901,” remains vibrant and magical. A testament to this enduring energy is the Memphis Women’s Expo, an event rapidly transforming from a simple idea into a powerful movement. Founded by attorneys Victoria Young Robinson and Carlissa Shaw, the new venture is proof of the powerful spirit of women from this great city.

Both Robinson and Shaw embody the quintessential qualities of a Memphis woman—that soulful depth that connects them to their roots; the gritty determination to overcome challenges; the unwavering grind that drives their ambitions, and the graceful resilience that allows them to navigate life with poise. Their vision for the expo was to create a dynamic platform. Here, these attributes would be celebrated and amplified. Indeed, they aimed at fostering a community of empowerment and impact for all women in the region.

In The beginning…

The genesis of the Memphis Women’s Expo was rooted in a profound desire to create a dedicated space for women in the city. “When we first dreamed up the Memphis Women’s Expo, it came from a simple but powerful idea…to create a space where women in this city could see themselves, connect with each other, and leave with tools to thrive,” shared the Expo’s creators. Frustrated by the lack of such an initiative, they took matters into their own hands and built the platform they envisioned. This proactive approach isn’t limited to the Expo. It’s a guiding principle in their daily personal and professional endeavors.

Now in its second year, the vision for the Expo has significantly expanded beyond a singular event. “It’s become a movement,” they explain. The Expo now actively highlights women-owned businesses and voices, while also creating vital pipelines for mentorship, strategic partnerships, and long-term community impact.

This Is For Us

Women across industries gathered for candid conversations on entrepreneurship, wellness, and balance. The day opened with the Started It: Women Entrepreneurs Roundtable, where panelists like Pink Noire CEO Chasity Monroe emphasized representation in the beauty supply industry. “Little Black girls walk into beauty supply stores and see themselves. The Black hair care business is our industry. I wanted to be the start—the face.” Others like Pamela Webster spoke on legacy and impact through real estate.

Source: Angie and Ike Photography / Angie and Ike Photography

In The Weight of It All, health leaders including Dr. Audrey Townsel and Dr. Mallory Mitchell urged attendees to prioritize self-care and patience. They provided reminders such as “the healing is in the wait/weight” and “my presence matters more than my perfection.” Closing out the expo, The Balancing Act: Motherhood, Career, and Self featured voices like HGTV’s Carmeon Hamilton, who reflected on “finding the beauty in all the things,” and Memphis Urban League CEO Gale Jones Carson, who encouraged women to carve out moments of joy. Together, the panels offered a portrait of Memphis women leading with vision, resilience, and care for themselves and their communities.

The Legacy

Robinson and Shaw hold a clear vision for the legacy of the event. They hope that women attending the Expo will “walk away feeling seen and equipped and they’re part of something bigger than themselves.” The aim is to spark new collaborations and facilitate the launch of new businesses. Additionally, they seek to strengthen networks that will uplift Memphis for years to come. For the broader community, the Expo serves as a powerful reminder: “When you invest in women, you’re investing in families, neighborhoods, and the entire economic ecosystem of Memphis.”

Amidst the inspiring atmosphere, a vibrant vendor market showcased over 50 women-owned businesses. Attendees could explore stylish accessories from Collections by T.Dish. They could also discover empowering literature like The Mental Gym by author Zii Davis, and savor delectable sorbet from Kaye’s Scoops. Ultimately, the attendees left with something. It could be physical or metaphorical.

Source: Angie and Ike Photography / Angie and Ike Photography

When asked what makes Memphis women such a powerful force, the creators emphasized their inherent resilience. “Memphis women are resilient. We’ve weathered storms—personally, professionally, and historically. We still show up ready to lead, nurture, innovate, and fight for what we believe in.” They describe Memphis women as resourceful individuals who “hustle with heart.” They carry a unique blend of grit and grace that’s hard to replicate anywhere else. For these reasons, they assert, “celebrating us isn’t optional. It is essential.”

Best of all, Robinson and Shaw emphasized the collective ownership of the Expo. “This isn’t just our Expo; it belongs to every woman who dared to show up, share her story, and pour into this community.” With an optimistic outlook on the future, they stated, “We’re just getting started, and if this first chapter is any indication, Memphis women are about to rewrite the narrative of what’s possible together.”