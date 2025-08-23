Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Tia Mowry Elevates Pajamas Into High Fashion

Tia Mowry’s Pajama Closet Is Officially Better Than Our Going-Out Wardrobe

The 'Sister, Sister' star is redefining pajama style with luxe satin looks that are chic enough for the runway.

Published on August 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

Tia Mowry turned her bedroom into a sexy runway, and everyone is talking about it. The actress and entrepreneur recently hopped on Instagram, dancing freely in a rotation of chic pajamas that prove sleepwear deserves as much attention as your “outside clothes.”

In the reel, Tia works the camera with ease (and anyone who follows Tia knows that she loves a good audio trend or viral social media moment).

The Sister, Sister star rocked silky sets that shimmered with every move. She gave us three satin ensemble looks that are the perfect inspiration for our closets.

Keep scrolling to see why we are obsessed.

Tia Mowry’s Loves To Rock Satin Pajamas—Just Check Out Her Instagram Page

Tia kicked things off with a color-blocked red and purple slip layered under a matching robe. The look is striking, soft yet powerful, and makes a case for adding a pop of bold color to your pajama drawer.

Then comes the black satin slip-and-robe set. Sleek, elegant, and endlessly versatile, this look embodies the soft life while still serving sophistication. It’s the perfect reminder that basics don’t have to be boring when they’re done in satin.

Her last look was a jewel-toned emerald slip, complete with a thigh-high slit. The glossy green fabric moves with her and looks great on her. It’s glamorous, effortless, and the kind of pajama look that turns lounging into a luxury.

What ties all of these looks together isn’t just the fabrics—it’s Tia’s energy. Yes, Sis!

She’s clearly having fun, moving with ease, and embracing a new chapter of her life in a way that feels authentic and bold. Her satin pajama looks prove that self-care and style can meet right at home.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

fashion Newsletter style tia mowry

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
7 Items
Beauty

The Beauties Popped Out For Barbados Kadooment Day

Karen Huger, DUI
Pop Culture

The Grand Dame Returns: #RHOP’s Karen Huger Reportedly Set For Early Release

2023 BET Soul Train Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Tamar Braxton’s Dentist Says Singer Sustained ‘Multiple Dental Fractures’ After Health Scare

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 27, 2025
Style & Fashion

When Cardi B Shows Up To Court, Fashion Takes the Stand

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut & Celebrity Guest List

Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Karrueche Tran Hints At ‘Having Fun’ Dating Amid Deion Sanders Buzz

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Pop Culture

When Queens Collide: Naomi Osaka & Coco Gauff Make Tennis History At The US Open

Netflix x Spotify - Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala
Style & Fashion

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Premiere

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close