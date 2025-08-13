Wendy Williams Faces Extended Guardianship Following New Medical Exam

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams will reportedly remain under a court-appointed guardianship after a recent comprehensive medical evaluation reaffirmed her diagnoses of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia. This ruling, effective as of today, ceases any immediate hopes for her to regain legal autonomy over her estate.

According to Black Enterprise, health professionals conducted extensive neurological testing, including brain imaging and neuropsychological assessments, which confirmed the previous diagnosis initially made in 2023. Despite earlier claims by Williams’ team that she passed a mental competency exam “with flying colors,” the new results led her guardian’s attorney, Sabrina Morrissey, to request a three-month extension of the guardianship, set to continue through November 5, 2025.

Williams has forcefully opposed the guardianship, describing her living situation in a New York facility’s memory unit as “emotional abuse” and likening her confinement to being “in prison.” She has repeatedly declared, “I am not cognitively impaired,” and asserted that she did not anticipate the loss of control over her autonomy when the guardianship was first instituted in 2022.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club earlier this year, the iconic television host expressed her disgust with her situation. “My life is like, f*cked up,” she revealed. She continued by saying, “I have to do this. There’s nothing else.”

Williams first made her mark in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a bold and controversial radio DJ in New York and other major markets, earning the nickname “Queen of Radio” for the hot celebrity tea she would often dish. In 2008, she transitioned to television with The Wendy Williams Show, where she had a 13-season run, making her a household name. Known for her catchphrase “How you doin’?” and her willingness to say what others wouldn’t, she became a force and a unique voice in daytime TV.

Williams’s legal battle spotlights broader debates about autonomy, medical ethics, and the guardianship system, particularly its impact on high-profile individuals. As the case moves forward, we wish Wendy all the best.