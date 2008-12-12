CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

One-Day Borghese.com Sale!

Leave a comment

We love Borghese cosmetics, and we got this great tip from a few readers and thought we’d share it with YOU!

Apparently Borghese is doing a one-day sale of 25% off your complete order on borghese.com. There’s no minimum, so even if you just buy one or two items, you still get to take advantage of the discount! Woohoo!

Use the promocode “LASTCHANCE” at checkout to get the discount.

The sale starts at 12:01am on Tuesday, December 16, and ends at 11:59pm that night.

borghese , Discounts , makeup , online shopping , sales

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close