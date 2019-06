A year after the birth of his first son, Usher V aka “Cinco,” Usher and Tameka Raymond welcomed their second son into the world, whose name has yet to be released.

Tameka also has three sons from a previous relationship. Perhaps they shouldn’t work on a girl – they’d have a mini-army by the time one came around!

Congratulations to the singer and his wife.

[source: People]

