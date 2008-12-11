CLOSE
Ricky Martin Is A Dad!

Ricky Martin was pregnant, and we didn’t even know it!

No, just kidding. But he did just welcome two new sons into the world through a surrogate mother.

The singer recently welcomed twin sons Valentino and Matteo into the world, and tells People en Espanol about fatherhood, being a single parent, and choosing surrogacy over adoption.

You can read bits of the article in English here.

Congratulations, Ricky!

What do YOU think of surrogate pregnancy? Let us know!

