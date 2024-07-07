Subscribe
Entertainment

Tina Knowles Shows Off Her Effortless Curls On Instagram

Tina Knowles took to Instagram to show off her stunning tresses in a flawless selfie that we're swooning over.

Published on July 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
WACO Theater Center Presents'Letters From Zora' - Opening Night Performance

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

If there’s one thing Tina Knowles is an expert in (besides raising superstar daughters) it’s having effortless beauty and flawless hair! And over the weekend, the proud mother and grandmother took to Instagram to remind us why she’s the GOAT when it comes to natural, healthy tresses, and we’re loving it!

Taking to the social media platform, Beyoncé’s mom and Blue Ivy’s grandmother showed off her long, golden blonde locs which were curled in tight spiral curls all throughout her head. The tightly curled locs framed her stunning face as she gave us a slight smize for her stunning close up. The superstar matriarch shared her hairstyle with her millions of IG followers in a flawless selfie where she donned natural, bronze makeup and a glossy, nude lip.

Mama Tina, as we all so lovingly call her, simply captioned the jaw-dropping selfie by tagging her glam squad while letting the stunning photo speak for itself. Check it out below.

While Ms. Tina didn’t call it out in the post, we can’t help but to think that she used her daughter’s new Cécred haircare line to achieve the stunning style, which both Tina and Beyoncé have said has played a crucial role in maintaining the health of their natural tresses, keeping them long, “flourishing,” and healthy.

 Launched in February, the Cowboy Carter singer’s new haircare line is said to be packed with patent-pending keratin recovery technology and has since grown popular for its ability to strengthen and revive hair of all textures.

Have you tried Cécred haircare products yet? Tell us about your Cécred experience in the comments. 

DON’T MISS…

NYFW Front Row: Beyoncé Surprises Everyone At New York Fashion Week

Beyoncé’s Ready To Take Our Coins Again With Her New Hair Care Line, Cécred

RELATED TAGS

most recent Newsletter tina knowles

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
WACO Theater Center Presents'Letters From Zora' - Opening Night Performance
Entertainment

Tina Knowles Shows Off Her Effortless Curls On Instagram

2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Business Dinner 9 items
Style & Fashion

Couture For The Culture: 2024 Essence Festival Celebrity Looks We Loved

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Caesar's Superdome 4 items
Entertainment

Moments From The 2024 Essence Festival That Everyone Is Talking About

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Celebrity

Happy Anniversary: Ciara And Russell Wilson Celebrate 8 Years Of Marriage

Celebrity Sightings In United States - July 04, 2024
Celebrity

Where Were All Your Favorite Celebs On July 4? Ask Michael Rubin

Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford not like us
Pop Culture

Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée Whitney Alford Shows Off Her Dance Moves In ‘They Not Like Us’

Starz Down In The Valley
Television

Nicco Annan Takes Us ‘Down in the Valley’ For An Intimate Look At Stripper Culture

2024 Roots Picnic
Style & Fashion

Fantasia Is Perfection In A White Christian Siriano Dress For 4th Of July Performance

Trending
2024 WNBA Draft
Celebrity

It’s An All-Star Surprise! See The Epic Meeting Between Monica And WNBA Rookie Angel Reese

84th Annual Peabody Awards - Arrivals
Business & Economy

Amanda Seales Gives Advice To Black Business Owners At Newark’s Black Creative Economy Summit

OLAY Cleansing Melts
Beauty

OLAY’s Cleansing Melts Adds Simplicity To Your Beauty Routine

The Carlyle Hotel: 2024 Met Gala - Outside Departures
Nails

Did He Nail It? Marc Jacobs Credits Black Women As The Nail Art OGs

Taraji P Henson Keith Lee
Celebrity

Taraji P. Henson Comments On BET Awards Flub With Keith Lee: ‘His Ego Is Hurt’

Street Style - New York City - July 2024
Style & Fashion

Cardi B Nailed This 60s Mod Girl Fashion Look While At The Marc Jacobs Fall Fashion Show

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close