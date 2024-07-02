Subscribe
Trending
Celebrity

We Love To See It: JT Donates A Red Carpet Stunner To One Lucky Pageant Contestant

Rapper JT doesn't play about her fans – and her fans don't play about her.

Published on July 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend

Source: Omar Vega / Getty

JT, known as the City Cinderella, recently surprised a lucky fan with her very own fashion fairytale. With an act of kindness that we love to see, share, and hear about, the rapper donated a stunning red carpet gown to an up-and-coming Miami pageant contestant.

The glamorous gesture has social media buzzing with positive commentary, reaction, and praise, with the contestant, Autumn Williams, leading the messages. While she didn’t take the crown, she graced the stage flawlessly in a gown fit for a queen.

JT responds to a lucky pageant contestant’s tweet/post asking to borrow a red carpet slay.

But how did the hopeful pageant queen get connected with the City Cinderella? It all started with a social media post.

On April 21, Autumn Simone on Twitter/X, took to the platform with a simple request. “I wanna wear @ThegirlJT dress to my Miss Florida competition,” she posted. “Yall tag her! I represent my city in June 💋🥹🥹❤️.”

 

She added to her tweet, “This not a play play competition, btw! I’m running for Miss America!” What started as a hopeful message quickly gained traction online.

JT responded in less than an hour, asking Autumn which dress she was referring to. After identifying the formal dress, she added, “Got you.”

The requested dress was a silver rhinestone stunner that the Miami rapper wore to the 2022 BET Awards. The gown was absolutely breathtaking with its fitted and flair bodice, sheer panels, and draped rhinestone detailing.

RELATED: 5 Hairstyles We Loved At The 2022 BET Awards

See pictures of Autumn Williams, Miss Miami Gardens, competing in JT’s glamour gown.

On June 28, Autumn, a.k.a. Miss Miami Gardens, competed in JT’s gown. She shared pictures online of her gracing the stage, shimmering and shining with each movement. 

“I want to thank a born and raised Miami musician @thegirljt and her team @shaqpalmerr for taking the time out to have this special request given to me on my special day. This EXACT dress was worn by the rap star at the BET AWARDS 2022. Your graciousness is appreciated,” Autumn wrote on Instagram.

“Florida girls really run it,” JT commented under Autumn’s celebratory carousel post. “You made my day I’m crying lol you kilt it! It fits you perfectly.”

This isn’t the first time JT has used her platform to empower fans and her Florida community.

As the “OK” artist continues to tour, build her audience, and take the music industry by storm, she’s taking her fans with her. JT doesn’t play about her fans, and they don’t play about her.

JT’s gesture reminds us that even the biggest celebrities can make a difference in the lives of their fans. Sometimes, the most empowering red fashion moments are made possible by the generosity of others (and a tweet or two).

RELATED

JT Worked An Alexander Wang Set And A Bold Smokey Eye That We Are Feeling

Yung Miami Says She And JT Went Solo Because They Were In ‘Two Different Spaces

RELATED TAGS

bet awards red carpet JT Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
2024 BET Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Keith Lee Speaks Defends Taraji P. Henson After 2024 BET Awards Flub

Street Style - New York City - July 2024
Style & Fashion

Cardi B Nailed This 60s Mod Girl Fashion Look While At The Marc Jacobs Fall Fashion Show

Bask & Lather Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamins
Beauty

TRIED IT: Bask & Lather’s Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamin Is A Multifunctional Beauty Must-Have

Must-Have Pieces From Hanifa's Spring Summer 2024 Collection 3 items
Style & Fashion

5 Must-Have Pieces From Hanifa’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection

2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend
Celebrity

We Love To See It: JT Donates A Red Carpet Stunner To One Lucky Pageant Contestant

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Birthday Cakes In A White Bikini On Instagram

Usher bet awards lifetime achievement award
Entertainment

Top BET Award Show Moments We’re Still Talking About

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS
Celebrity

Angela Simmons Catches Heat For Rocking A Gun-Shaped Purse To 2024 BET Awards

Trending
2024 BET Awards - Show 4 items
Beauty

Get The Look: Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, Usher And More Slay The 2024 BET Awards With These Beauty Brands

Kollin Carter and D’USSÉ Cognac Debut the D’USSÉ Brunch Society in Los Angeles 5 items
Entertainment

D’USSE Hosts The Ultimate Stylist Link-Up During BET Weekend

BET Awards 2024 - Backstage 6 items
Style & Fashion

Taraji P. Henson Transforms The 2024 BET Awards Stage Into A Real-Life Runway

2024 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

Taraji P. Henson Opens 2024 BET Awards With Kendrick Lamar Parody

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close