Beauty

OLAY’s Cleansing Melts Adds Simplicity To Your Beauty Routine

Published on July 3, 2024

OLAY Cleansing Melts

Source: Courtesy of OLAY / Olay

OLAY’s Cleansing Melts just changed the skincare game with their latest easy-to-use product, which makes washing your face feel simpler than it already is. In early May, the brand invited me to an event that unveiled the melts and explained the science behind the cleanser. Already intrigued by the small square that boasts a quick and easy process for removing excess oil and sweat from the skin, I was excited to see what all the hype was about.

The brand launched three versions of the cleansing melts based on your skin needs. Because glowing skin is important to me, I opted for the Vitamin C regimen, but OLAY also offers Hyaluronic melts to boost hydration and Retinol melts for smoother skin.

In general, washing your face is a seamless process. You lather your cleanser, rub it on your face, and wash it off. However, during the scientific walkthrough at the launch event, I learned that the top cleansers on the market rarely remove all of the oil and sweat from your face. With formulas that are either too tough or too gentle, the brand claims its product falls in the middle, providing a wash experience that is not harsh on the skin.

Why are OLAY’s Cleansing Melts great for melanin-rich skin?

OLAY Cleansing Melts

Source: Courtesy of OLAY / Olay

Women with melanin-rich skin tones produce three times more sebum (an oily substance that protects the skin from drying out), making oily skin a harsh reality. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Stephens, there are various reasons melanin-rich skin is prone to more sebum.

“Melanin-rich skin tones often produce more sebum due to genetic predisposition, larger sebaceous glands, and higher lipid content. Hormonal influences and a thicker stratum corneum also play roles,” she says.

“It’s important to note that while melanin-rich skin tends to produce more sebum on average, sebum production can vary significantly between individuals regardless of skin tone. Factors like age, diet, climate, and skincare habits also affect sebum production,” she continues.

Because this cleanser was designed to get beneath the surface, it executes a deep cleaning that leaves your face feeling smooth and pristine. In addition, Dr Stephens says the melts are not only easy to use, but they’re effective. 

“OLAY Cleansing Melts is the cleanser I’ve started to recommend to my melanin-rich patients. I love this cleanser because it combats excess sebum secretion without leaving the skin feeling dry or tight and is gentle enough for everyday use,” she continues.

You can learn more about the OLAY Cleansing Melts here.

OLAY Takes Skin Hydration To The Next Level With Their Super Serum

Emmy-Nominated Star Quinta Brunson Becomes The New Face Of Olay

 

OLAY Cleansing Melts
