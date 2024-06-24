Subscribe
Dove’s Bond Strength Repair Collection Is A Promising Option For Damaged Hair

Dove's Bond Strength Repair is designed to help hair mavens tackle damage from heat tools, chemical treatments, hair coloring, and more.

Published on June 24, 2024

Dove Bond Strength Collection

Source: Dove / other

Contrary to popular belief, we all have a few things in common regarding our past and present hair woes — from dryness to damage. Whether you’re #TeamNatural or partial to relaxers, hair damage can become a factor when we least expect it. In 2014, bond-building hair products changed the game. Many hair mavens and hairstylists believe the innovation could restore their tresses to their former glory. Since then, the industry has ushered in a new set of bond-repair haircare lines, giving the OG formulas a run for their money. And, of course, Dove’s Bond Strength Repair collection is the latest line to step into the fold. 

Thanks to the power of three patented technologies featuring the brand’s proprietary Bio-Protein Care™ and peptides, Dove’s line can reverse years of damage. Its four-step routine includes:

  • The Dove Beauty Bond Strength Peptide Complex Hair Care Shampoo ($3.99, Target.com).
  • The Dove Beauty Bond Strength Peptide Complex Hair Care Conditioner ($3.99,Target.com).
  • The Dove Beauty Bond Strength Peptide Complex Serum Hair Mask ($9.99, Target.com).
  • The Dove Beauty Bond Shield Leave-In Silk Hair Serum ($9.99, Target.com).

Unlike other bond repair collections, Dove’s innovation was created from over ten years of research. The line works to repair and strengthen the bonds — at a microscopic level — to ensure that all hair types can bounce back from damage. As a result, the line helps to restore your mane with body and shine in between salon visits.

“Knowing that women are looking for expert solutions when it comes to managing hair damage, we’ve been working with our haircare experts to infuse hair and beauty science into our most advanced and repairing products yet created to reverse three years of accumulated damage,” Brian Kennedy, COO of Unilever North America Beauty and Wellbeing tells HelloBeautiful. “Its combination of three patented technologies replicates the action of lost protein. Ultimately, it strengthens the bonds inside the deepest microscopic level of the hair.”

Dove 10-in-1 Bond Strength Serum Mask

Source: Dove / other

Speaking of strengthening your tresses, the Dove 10-in-1 Bond Strength Serum Mask is a standout product for good reason. While using the treatment for my weekly wash days, my tresses soaked up the formula within seconds. In addition, the mask provided my hair with amazing slip for an easy detangling session, which is something my 4C sisters will adore.

“The Dove 10-in-1 Bond Strength Serum Mask is particularly special, as it offers ten transformative benefits in just one minute, leaving hair 10x stronger, softer, and smoother,” Brian says. “In other words, it’s an extremely effective quick-fix hair damage solution for even the busiest lifestyles that work in a fraction of the time compared to competitors.”

Dove’s Bond Strength Repair collection is available at Amazon, CVS, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart.

