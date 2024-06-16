Subscribe
Kash Doll And Tracy T Welcome Their Baby Girl, Klarity

Kash Doll is officially a mother of two!

Published on June 16, 2024

"Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" Screening Hosted by Halo & 2 Chainz

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Congratulations to Kash Doll on becoming a mother of two!

Earlier today, the Detroit area rapper revealed that she recently gave birth to her new baby girl, Klarity. The rapper shared the news on Instagram while sending her beau and child’s father, Tracy T, a sweet Father’s Day message. The rapper’s latest addition is her second child with her boyfriend.

In the announcement post, the 34-year-old shared a video where she introduced her 2-year-old son Kashton to his new baby sister. Kash Doll, whose real name is, Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, captioned the video, “Happy Father’s Day!!!! Even though u get on my last and first nerves this video wouldn’t b created without u! Thank you for making me a mother of 2 now gone head and get on birth control cause klarity was the last piece to this puzzle… my lil family complete.”

Check out the sweet post below.

Related Stories

The BMF actress initially announced her new bundle of joy on her birthday back in March when she shared a double birthday and baby celebratory post on social media. In the post, Knight was shown wearing an orange-yellow set from Savage Fenty  as she rubbed her stomach and revealed her adorable growing 27-week baby bump. Her hair was styled long, dark and wavy and styled in a sexy side part.

She captioned her post, “It’s my birthday and God [blessed] me with another one!!! This birthday is special bc I’m sharing it with my last child 🥹so no drinks, no [snatched] waist, no outside but listen y’all I’m so grateful and blessed to [be] in the position I’m in i wouldn’t trade my hand with no oneee!!”

Check out the initial announcement post below.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Kash Doll has been keeping us all on our toes with her lavish baby showers, pregnancy fits and glowing hair and skin. And now that she’s officially a mother of two, we only expect the slay to continue!

Congratulations to Kash Doll on her growing family!

