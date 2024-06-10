Subscribe
Chrisette Michele and Bobby V Spark Romance Rumors

Published on June 10, 2024

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Fans think romance may be brewing between R&B singers Chrisette Michele and Bobby V, formerly known as Bobby Valentino.

An Instagram post published by Chrisette on June 9 captured her and Bobby singing a heartfelt rendition of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway’s timeless song, “Where is the Love.” The duo sang in harmony, seated closely together, delivering the lyrics of the 1972 hit with power.

At one point in the video, Chrisette’s hand could be seen slowly caressing Bobby V’s curly hair, and the “Slow Down” singer seemed more than willing to accept the head rub. Throughout the performance, Chrisette subtly bit her lip, giving off flirtatious vibes.

“Where is the #love@bobbyvshow,” Chrisette captioned the video.

Romance rumors about the R&B stars compounded after Bobby V took to his Instagram Story with a photo of Chrisette sitting on the edge of a private yacht, enjoying a beautiful sunset. In another photo, the Atlanta native could be seen smiling alongside the “Golden” singer in a kitchen.

Fans and celebs rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts about the suspicious looking video and photos.

“Y’all singing and we’re peepin the body language,” wrote one Instagram user.

Media personality Jessie Woo penned, “This is CLEARLY where the love is.”

Porsha Williams chimed in “Ma’am… are y’all asking about the love we’re looking dead at?!”

A fourth netizen added, “It’s the hand in the hair for me.”

 

Bobby V and Chrisette Michele’s romance history.

Neither Chrisette nor Bobby V have confirmed their romance. However, last year, both stars seemed entangled in complicated situations that made receiving love challenging.

During an interview on the Hardly Initiated podcast on Jan. 22, Chrisette revealed that it took three years to finalize her divorce with ex-husband Doug “Biggs” Ellison. The Jasmine Brand noted that the couple married in 2016 and split in 2018. 

According to Chrisette, discrepancies in income played a role in the demise of their marriage.

“When you’re a woman who makes a bit of money, your man has to come in and be brave enough to be a good freakin’ person…That is traumatizing being taken advantage of as a woman,” she said.

Bobby V was previously romantically linked with actress Juliet Ibrahim. However, last year, the R&B artist disclosed that he was relishing the single life and admitted he wasn’t “totally prepared to reenter the dating scene.

“The older I get, the more I will be able to be with one woman, but right now, it’s tough, and I tried it, and I did good for a nice period of time, he confessed while speaking on the Ugly Money TV Podcast in July 2023. “I think it’s tough, though, especially when you are in the limelight.”

What do you think about the Bobby V and Chrisette Michele romance rumors?

 

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024's iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful's annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive's changing the face of cinema.

