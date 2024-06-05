Subscribe
Janet Jackson Serves Up Smoldering Instagram Photo On First Night Of Her ‘Together Again’ Summer Tour

Janet Jackson is aging like fine wine!

Published on June 5, 2024

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 14, 2024

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Janet Jackson gagged fans on Instagram when she served up an effortless slay hours before hitting the stage at Acrisure Arena for the first night of her Together Again summer tour in Palm Desert, California.

The “Nasty” singer showed off her plump backside in a sheer long-sleeve shirt and a skin-tight bodysuit layered underneath. Flaunting straight black hair down to her hips, gold hoop, and a touch of makeup, Jackson, 58, smized at the camera as she served up a smoldering look. 

Janet Jackson poses for the gram.

“2nite’s the night!” she captioned the hot photo, riling up fans for the first night of her multi-city tour, which will also make stops in San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, and several other locations.

In the comments section, stans of the Grammy Award-winning singer showered her sizzling ensemble with praise. Some were in awe of the music veteran’s youthful glow.

“QUEEN THIS PICTURE SHOULD COME WITH A WARNING,” one user commented.

Another fan penned, “Looking AMAZING!!! Kill it tonight like ALWAYS Queen!”

A third chimed in, “Janet is 58 and still looks 25 years old!”

Partnering with the iconic “Hot In Herre” rapper Nelly for all of her Together Again tour dates, Jackson is poised to surpass the success of her previous tour, which became the best-selling venture of her career, Billboard noted. With the 2023 run boasting 36 sold-out shows and featuring support from rapper Ludacris, expectations are soaring for this Live Nation-produced extravaganza.

From Los Angeles to New Orleans and beyond, this musical odyssey will captivate audiences in iconic cities such as San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, and more, culminating in a grand finale on July 30 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. 

In a video posted to Instagram on May 5, Jackson sent fans into a tizzy when she shared behind-the-scenes footage of her dance practice session, gearing up for the massive tour.

Check out the video below. 

