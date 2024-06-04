Subscribe
Savannah James Is Taking The Title As ‘Baddest Basketball Wife’ With Her Latest Look

The category is "Dayum Savannah," as the podcaster and ultimate NBA wife stuns in black on Instagram.

Published on June 4, 2024

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

‘Dayum Savannah’ was the common theme after Savannah James dropped images from her latest fashion shoot on social. Even her hubby, LeBron James, had to take a moment to call her the “GOAT.”

Savannah took to her Instagram profile in a stunning black dress we loved. Giving the girlies what needed to be given, the podcaster and ultimate NBA wife had everybody cursing in awe of her flawless look and sexy style.

See the photos and outfit details below.

RELATED: Savannah James Stands On Business At Dior’s Pre-Fall Fashion Show In A Blue Men’s Suit

Savannah James’ Latest Instagram Look Will Make You Curse

Fans are letting out a collective “Whew” after seeing Savannah’s recent slay. The Everybody’s Crazy host displayed her latest fit in a carousel of images dropped on June 3. The three pictures featured Savannah posing in front of a simple cream wall, letting her head-turning style, beauty, and BODY shine.

Savannah’s dress was a black form-fitting garment from Alaia with a modern and sophisticated design. It featured a high neckline, cap sleeves, and stripe design. The midi-length dress’ horizontal stripes, created by alternating sheer and opaque black fabric, gave a seductive and revealing effect. Savannah topped off her look with pumps from YSL.

Like Ohio native’s fans, we are gagging over the look. The ensemble’s combination of sexy sophistication and elevated elegance has become Savannah’s signature style.

Savannah’s blonde hair provided a gorgeous contrast to her dark dress. She styled it in a side part with loose, voluminous waves. See the look below.

Savannah James Is Forever That Fashion Girl

Styled by Icon Tips, Savannah tends to slay in monochromatic moments. She owns the classy, elevated designer aesthetic with what some may call “notes of sophisticated rachet.”

Fans often note her mastery of more modest, modern dressing. Amid a sea of overtly sexy styles online, Savannah’s frequent bold choice to remain classy, sassy, and high-end make her forever that girl.

Savannah James Just Scored From The Sidelines With A $60,000 Rare Hermes Bag

Savannah James Did Not Come To Play With These 7 Looks That Show Off Her Courtside Style

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

