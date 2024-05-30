Subscribe
Entertainment

Usher To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At The 2024 BET Awards

Usher is finally getting his flowers.

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Usher, BET Awards, Lifetime Achievement Award

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Usher is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 BET Awards on June 30. According to People, the prestigious accolade, previously bestowed upon musical icons such as Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie, and Prince, celebrates extraordinary artists who have made significant contributions to music and their community.

Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, praised the 45-year-old singer for his ability to create music that has inspired and touched fans of all ages over the years.

Related Stories

“The relationship between BET and Usher spans decades, from his multiple appearances on 106 & Park to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards,” Connie Orlando said in a press statement. “From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, Usher continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black excellence. We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon.”

Usher’s remarkable career.

In 1994, at the age of 15, Usher released his self-titled debut album, which showcased his smooth vocals and R&B sensibilities. The album spawned hits like “Can U Get Wit It” and “Think of You,” laying the foundation for his future success. However, his second album, My Way (1997), catapulted him to superstardom. Featuring chart-toppers like “Nice & Slow” and “You Make Me Wanna…,” the album established Usher as a leading figure in contemporary R&B.

Usher’s career continued to soar with subsequent albums such as 8701 (2001), Confessions (2004), and Here I Stand(2008), each showcasing his evolution as an artist and cementing his status as one of the best-selling music artists of all time. “Confessions,” in particular, became one of the best-selling albums of the 2000s, spawning numerous hit singles, including “Yeah!,” “Burn, and “Confessions Part II. In February, Usher released his ninth studio album, Coming Home, the same day as his unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Show performance that drew in fans from across the globe.

Alongside his Lifetime Achievement Award, Usher has garnered four nominations for the BET Awards this year. His nominations include Album of the Year for Coming Home, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, and recognition in Best Collaboration and Best Video for “Good Good, featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

The 45-year-old star shows no signs of stopping soon, as he’s set to embark on a multi-city tour in August. Check out the dates for his upcoming shows below.

DON’T MISS…

Usher Gets Emotional During Final Las Vegas Residency Show

Watch Usher Sing ‘There Goes My Baby’ To Doja Cat At His Latest Las Vegas Show

RELATED TAGS

BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Award Newsletter usher

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
"Notorious" New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Celebrity

Biggie’s Mother Voletta Wallace Wants To ‘Slap The Daylight’ Out Of Diddy

Wild 94.9's Wild Jam - San Jose CA 2010
Entertainment

Usher To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At The 2024 BET Awards

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Not Another Church Movie" - Arrivals
Relationships

Vivica A Fox Is Looking For ‘A Partner’ – Just In Case ‘You Have A Friend’

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Shows The Power Of Self-Love In ‘L’OFFICIEL’s’ June Issue

World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023.
Celebrity

Cardi B & Sha’Carri Richardson Getting Their Nails Done Together Is The Good Girlfriend Moment You Need To See

SheaMoisture Bond Repair twist out
Hair

TRIED IT: SheaMoisture’s Bond Repair Collection Helped Me Fall In Love With My Natural Hair Again

Amandla Stenberg and Meg thee stallion
Shop

Recreate Amandla Stenberg And Megan Thee Stallion’s Golden Goddess Look

Children's National Hospital teen prom - Washington, DC
Style & Fashion

These Over-The-Top Prom Send-Offs Were Better Than The Actual Prom

Trending
5 black-owned swimsuit brands 5 items
Shop

5 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands You Should Know

Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024
Beauty

Sabrina Elba Reveals Her Celebrity ‘Beauty Inspo’ And We Get It

EXCLUSIVE: Reginae Carter Tries Black
Celebrity

EXCLUSIVE: Reginae Carter Talks Dating, Her Love Of Flowers, & Her Affinity For Chocolate Men

Portrait of young woman sitting in armchair listening music with headphones and tablet 5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close