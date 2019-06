Star Jones and Ivana Trump were out having lunch yesterday, and everything looks fine and dandy but HEY! WAIT! IS THAT AN ENGAGEMENT RING ON STAR’S FINGER?

It seemed like only yesterday when Jones divorced her husband Al Reynolds, but she’s sporting one huge rock on her left ring finger these days. Do you think she’s really about to jump the broom again, or just making a fashion statement?

Also On HelloBeautiful: