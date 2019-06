Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

When it comes to mopping the floor, it’s a pain in the butt to move the chairs around a table. However, the folks at Ikea have come up with the perfect solution. These chair hangers are brackets that mount to the underside of your table to make cleaning your floor easier.

Here’s hoping the folks at are designing something to lift the couch when I vacuum.

12.99 for a set of four and are available in-store only.

Also On HelloBeautiful: