Common: “Obama Will Change Hip Hop”

Common says that President-elect Barack Obama is going to “change hip hop for the better.”

The rapper told CNN in an exclusive interview,

“I really do believe we as hip-hop artists pick up what’s going on in the world and try to reflect that… I think hip-hop artists will have no choice but to talk about different things and more positive things, and try to bring a brighter side to that because, even before Barack, I think people had been tired of hearing the same thing.”

So does that mean the near-end of almost every mainstream rap song being about bitches, hoes, and liquor? We sure hope so! We’ve always been a fan of Common’s music because it strayed from the misogyny and constant chatter about bling and drugs… hopefully other rappers will take the same route.

