Scratch Pad For Your Pad

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

If you’re like me and you’ve often had the “couch or cat?” debate, there may finally be a solution that doesn’t end up selling furniture or pets on Craigslist.

Your kitty can now scratch his/her days away with the stylish Itch Scratch pad from squarehabitat.com. The pad can be hung up or placed horizontally in your home. Made from 100% eco-friendly renewable bamboo, the Itch Scratch Pad is wall-mountable or can be placed on the floor. Available at squarecathabitat.com for 50.00.

