Scratch Pad For Your Pad

If you’re like me and you’ve often had the “couch or cat?” debate, there may finally be a solution that doesn’t end up selling furniture or pets on Craigslist.

Your kitty can now scratch his/her days away with the stylish Itch Scratch pad from squarehabitat.com. The pad can be hung up or placed horizontally in your home. Made from 100% eco-friendly renewable bamboo, the Itch Scratch Pad is wall-mountable or can be placed on the floor. Available at squarecathabitat.com for 50.00.

