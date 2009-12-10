Make Your Bathroom Festive This Christmas

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

As you decorate your home this holiday season, you want to be sure you don’t forget to decorate the bathroom. You can add holiday shower curtains, rugs, towels and more. If you’re lucky and have the space, you can decorate a small tree in the bathroom and put it on the countertop or in a corner of the room.

Decorate and drape garland around your bathroom mirror.

Place a wreath on your bathroom door and decorate with toiletries.

Tie bows on mirrors and place ornaments on your bathroom sink.

Tell us how you decorate your bathroom?

