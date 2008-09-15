CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

Gift Wrapped

Leave a comment

I have an affinity for vases, and I’m always on the lookout to see what I can add to my collection. This porcelain vase from www.abitareshop.com comes packed in a padded linen gift box. A classic shape in gorgeous, saturated colors. Available in coral red, apple green and white. 35.00 dollars

abitareshop , colors , porcelain , vases

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close