Gift Wrapped

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Posted September 15, 2008
Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.
I have an affinity for vases, and I’m always on the lookout to see what I can add to my collection. This porcelain vase from www.abitareshop.com comes packed in a padded linen gift box. A classic shape in gorgeous, saturated colors. Available in coral red, apple green and white. 35.00 dollars
Also On HelloBeautiful: