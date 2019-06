Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

That post-baby body may not be so perfect after all. Rumor has it that super-hottie Jessica Alba got a little help for her Campari calendar photo shoot courtesy of airbrushing.

Leaked photos which have been posted on various internet blogs show an original shot of Jessica posing for Campari, in an image which was later airbrushed. Click here and decide for yourself.

