Lizzo Strikes A Bold Pose In An Artistic Custom BCALLA Look

Lizzo is in a class of her own when it comes to fashion. The “About Damn Time” singer hopped on her Instagram to wow her followers in a custom BCALLA set that belongs in a fashion museum.

Lizzo Is A Fashion Risk Taker

Lizzo isn’t afraid to take fashionable chances. Whether clad in a look that exposes her derriere or sporting a pink oyster-shell fur cape, the mogul is always rocking to the beat of her drum. The Grammy award-winning artist recently donned an interesting ensemble that speaks to her unique persona and courageous personality. The black set featured a cropped jacket and ankle-length fitted skirt adorned with puffy spikes made of the same material as her outfit. The “Rumors” crooner accented her eccentric outfit with a white crop t-shirt and black boots. She wore her hair in a high, bee-hive-like bun with tendrils framing her face. Her glam makeup consisted of a strategic cat-eye and a popping pink lipstick. The artist ditched the accessories for this look but ensured her nail art was flawless.

Lizzo posted a series of pictures of her look with the caption, “Japanese flute >>>.” Her post garnered over 35,000 likes, with some praising her garb and others commenting on her recent lawsuit. Despite being involved in a sexual allegation case that accused the singer and her touring company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., of sexual harassment and hostile work conditions, Lizzo is still serving fashion looks on the ‘Gram and giving her followers a stylish show. Recent reports say that the “Good as Hell” songstress’ lawyers are planning to countersue the backup dancers as they released this statement to PEOPLE last week. “These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts,” stated Lizzo’s lawyer.

