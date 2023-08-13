Serena Williams Celebrates Her Pregnancy At ‘Pre-Push Party’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams is getting ready to give birth to her second child! The 41-year-old now retired tennis player recently celebrated her second pregnancy in the best way ever – with a surprise spa day with her loved ones!

The beauty, who is expecting another daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian, took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes look at the fun-filled spa day on her YouTube channel. In the video, the starlet told the camera, “Today, we are having an amazing spa day that’s been planned by my friends and my sister.”

She then shared footage from her “pre-push party” where she was treated to a manicure, facial and foot massage. Serena also was sure to mention that the surprise spa day included “great friendships and great champagne… if you’re drinking it,” she joked.

Serena’s 5-year-old daughter Olympia also joined in on the relaxing spa day and enjoyed a relaxing facial alongside her glowing mama. “Baby No. 2 is on the way after, you know, lots of time waiting,” Serena continued in the video. “So, how am I feeling about it? Excited, anxious, nervous, happy … all of the above.”

She later shared how loved she felt from the family-filled day, explaining to viewers that she “Feels so loved today. Everyone’s here. Family’s here. We’re all just relaxed. I feel loved and relaxed.”

Check out the adorable video below.

Serena has been using her YouTube channel to document many of her pregnancy milestones. One of her most recent viral videos included her “baby shower-slash-gender reveal” party. It was during this video that she revealed that she and her husband are having another baby girl.

We just love this pregnancy glow on Serena and can’t wait to see her become a second-time mom!

