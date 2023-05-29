Beyoncé Pens A Sweet Message To Blue Ivy After Her Renaissance Tour Performance

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Blue Ivy broke the internet when she appeared on stage alongside her mother at the Paris stop during Beyonce’s Renaissance tour. Clips of her dancing to her mother’s music surfaced online, and the world fell deeper in love with the talented pre-teen.

The daughter to Beyoncé and Jay-Z isn’t in the public eye too much, but when she is, she manages to push the culture forward. I mean, she is the second youngest person to win a Grammy at the age of nine.

Queen Bey is undoubtedly proud of her daughter. The icon, who strategically uses Instagram to promote things of the utmost importance to her, gave her firstborn a touching shoutout that has us smiling from ear to ear.

The Break My Soul singer posted a carousel of Blue on stage during their performance together.

“My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” the singer wrote.

Of course, the comment section was flooded with love and support for the dynamic duo.

“My Just exploded! ❤️❤️❤️ well said and Done B 🙌🏾🙌🏾,” June Ambrose wrote.

Another stylist wrote, “love that she’s fearless & looking to be another problem that america will have! 🤎💪🏾.”

“SHE CANT HELP BUT TO BE SICKENING! GREATNESS IS IN HER DNA 🧬,” said a fan.

This was an epic moment for the Carter family and proof that performing is embedded in their DNA.

Are you going to see the Renaissance Tour?

