Get The Look: Lizzo’s 2023 Met Gala Updo and Spikey Bangs

Lizzo stepped out at the 2023 Met Gala looking fabulous in a Chanel gown dripping with sass and pearls. The “About Damn Time” singer’s look was stunning, and what topped it off was her jazzy updo and spikey bangs!

HelloBeautiful caught up with NYC-Celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain, who shared how she created Lizzo’s ‘do using Lush Cosmetics Haircare. Swain got to flex her artsy skills with Lizzo’s hairdo and was incredibly excited to work her magic with the mogul. “Creating Lizzo’s look for the Met Gala was a sensory dream. The experience was so full of texture and aroma, which offered the perfect combination of effortless beauty,” boasted Swain.

Get the step-by-step guide on how to achieve Lizzo’s fabulous hairstyle below.

