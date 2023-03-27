Blac Chyna Wears A T-Shirt Of Kim Kardashian To Show ‘Support’ For The Reality TV Star

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Blac Chyna is making amends with the Kardashian Family one year after losing her heated defamation trial. The former OnlyFans model gave a shocking show of support to Kim Kardashian.

During a recent interview with Bonnie The Barbarian, Leah Jaye, and Diamond, Chyna wore a t-shirt with Kim Kardashian posing for Dolce & Gabbana.

When asked why she wore the puzzling shirt, Chyna, 34, gushed about her “respect” and “support” for the reality TV star.

“Well, I love Dolce & Gabbana, but I wore this shirt today because I wanted to support Kim,” she said while speaking to the trio in the middle of a strip club, according to Page Six.

The influencer, who shares 6-year-old daughter Dream with Kardashian’s brother, Rob, added, “She did a collaboration with Dolce, and I respect it, and that’s Dream’s auntie.”

Blac Chyna lost her defamation trial against the Kardashian Family last year

Blac Chyna’s moment of support for the SKIMS CEO comes six years after she sued Kim and her famous family members, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, for $100 million.

In her suit, Chyna accused the famous brood of spreading lies about her during her rocky relationship with Rob Kardashian. She claimed the family accused her of being physically and verbally abusive towards Rob on more than one occasion. She also argued that the claims led to her losing her lucrative reality TV contract with E! The influencer sued the Hulu stars for defamation but lost the trial in May 2022.

It looks like Chyna is attempting to extend a peaceful olive branch to Kim amid her spiritual and “healing journey.” Earlier this month, the aspiring rapper removed her facial fillers and underwent a breast and butt reduction. On Instagram, Chyna told fans she was “stepping into a different way.”

This week, the mother of two took her body makeover to the next level by removing a demonic tattoo on her left hip. We got to say, change looks good on the star. Let’s take a look back at where Chyna was before her transformation journey.

Blac Chyna over the years

Blac Chyna began her career as a stripper and exotic dancer in Miami, where she gained attention for her beauty and curvaceous figure. She then moved to Los Angeles, where she began working as a model and appearing in music videos for artists like Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, and, more famously, Tyga.

The Washington D.C. native was thrown into the spotlight when she began dating Tyga. According to BET, the former couple met while Chyna worked at Miami’s famed King of Diamonds strip club. Months later, the bodacious model appeared in the music video for the rapper’s hit single “Rack City” in 2011.

Chyna grew famous for sporting bold wigs with blunt bangs and sheer clothing, showing off her curvy figure.

The former lovebirds dated until 2014, and the two share a son named King Cairo Stevenson.

After they broke up, the entrepreneur and model began dating Rob Kardashian in 2016. The former pair later welcomed their daughter Dream.

Thanks to Rob, Chyna appeared on several reality TV shows, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna. The popular shows gave her a platform to highlight her personality and expand her entrepreneurial ventures to a broader audience.

The star runs her popular clothing brand Blac Chyna Closet and the buzzing eyelash brand Lashed.

After parting ways with Rob in 2017, the influencer and socialite grew even more famous, attracting a heavy-hitting list of close superstar friends like Amber Rose.

Chyna’s net worth doubled in 2020 when she joined the raunchy sex-positive site OnlyFans. According to Marca, the former E! network star raked in $20 million monthly from the website sharing salacious content with her fans.

This year, some people expressed concern for the star after she appeared at the Grammys in February, looking rather odd on the red carpet in a black feathered body suit. The star paired the look with a dark, dramatic eye shadow and black statement stilettos.

It certainly wasn’t her best fashion moment.

But weeks later, Chyna sent people for a loop when she appeared happy and elegant on the red carpet at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards.

Around that same time, Chyna appeared in a viral interview with Jason Lee, where she confessed to deactivating her OnlyFans account and announced her transformation journey.

Blac Chyna looks ready to step into a new light, and we can’t wait to see where her healing and spiritual journey takes her next.

