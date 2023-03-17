Subscribe
Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet With Her Latest IG Post

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show off a trendy, casual slay and served face and body in the process.

Published on March 17, 2023
Nicki Minaj Sighting In London

Source: Ki Price / Getty

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram and kicked off the weekend in style!

Taking to the social platform, the rapper modeled off a casual look that certainly broke the internet. For her effortless slay, the Queens native posed in a pair of denim cut off shorts and a pink crop top that showed off her toned abs. She paired the look with an adorable mini pink fanny pack that she wore around her waist and wore complimentary pink jewelry on her neck and wrists to match. As for her hair, the starlet wore her locs in big, fluffy curls that framed her stunning face which of course, was beat to perfection with the most flawless glam.

The beauty modeled the look while standing in front of a doorway and served face and body in the process as she posed for the social media platform and her millions of IG followers.

“Boi affi dead if he ever diss meeeeee. He know what to do if he ever miss meeee 🎀” she captioned the standalone post. Check it out below.

“Soo Petite 😍😍💕💕,” wrote fellow entertainer Bia underneath Nicki’s fashionable photo while others wrote,  “Hello Barbie ,” and “Baddie 😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥” to give their stamps of approval on the rapper’s casual Friday slay.

We’re just loving this stylish look on Nicki Minaj and are obsessed with how she accessorized it! Beauties, what do you think about the beauty’s latest ensemble? Did she nail it?

