Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Naomi Campbell, Law Roach, And DJ Khaled Storm Down The Catwalk At Hugo Boss’ Miami Fashion Show

Published on March 16, 2023
Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Boss Spring/Summer 2023

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

A bevy of stars lit up the runway at the Hugo Boss fashion show in Miami on March 15.
Celebrity stylist Law Roach, who recently announced his retirement from styling this week, stormed down the catwalk wearing an off-white suit and a pair of brown loafers.https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp1zqVUjQuz/?hl=en

The “image architect,” who is switching gears in the fashion industry, showed off his mean walk as he blazed a smoldering trail down the runway.

Related Stories

Super producer DJ Khaled made his modeling debut at the exciting fashion extravaganza Wednesday. Donning a black tailored suit, Khaled stunned the crowd with his impressive strut.

Boss Spring/Summer 2023

Source: Manny Hernandez / Getty

On Instagram, the father of two revealed that the runway “was slippery, but nothing could stop” him from making an effortless runway debut.

“GOD DID!” the rapper added. “@wethebest ALL CATEGORIES!!!!! I had so much fun!”

In the comment section, a few social media users applauded the hip-hop star for the swagger and confidence exhibited in his catwalk.

“Let’s go modeling!!!!” commented one fan.

“YOU DID IT !! @djkhaled PROUD OF YOU FAM!!!” wrote supermodel Naomi Campbell, who also walked alongside the producer later on in the evening.
Khaled managed to keep his modeling game intact as he walked the GOAT Campbell down the wet and slippery runway.
 

Hugo Boss’ star-studded fashion show was held in honor of their Spring collection

Hugo Boss’ spring collection shines a large spotlight on the brand’s history with tailored clothing, but with a modern twist, according to WWD. From flowy jackets to colorful pants and trench coats, you’ll find hints of soft pastels and sheer fabrics scattered throughout the upcoming collection.

Marco Falconi, senior vice president of creative direction for Hugo Boss told the outlet, that the forthcoming drop will feature dresses for both men and women, too.

“This is the right moment to ride the wave of tailored, which is our cornerstone,” he added. “But it’s more playful.”

DON’T MISS…

The Law Effect: Hollywood’s Image Architect On Building A Fashion Empire

Celebrity Stylist Law Roach And Iconic Fashion Brand Hervé Léger Collaborate On Women’s Clothing Collection

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

hugo boss Law Roach naomi campbell Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful
Just Added View All
2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Congrats! Tamar Braxton Is Engaged!

Boss Spring/Summer 2023
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

Naomi Campbell, Law Roach, And DJ Khaled Storm Down The Catwalk At Hugo Boss’ Miami Fashion Show

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" Premiere - Red Carpet
Movies  |  D'Shonda Brown

Meagan Good On Black Women Being Superheroes: ‘We Also Need To Be Protected’

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "Shazam 2" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Meagan Good Dazzles At The ‘Shazam!’ Movie Premiere In An Alluring Glittery Set

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

HelloBeautiful

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close