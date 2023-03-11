Marsai Martin Is Stunning In All Red For Pre Oscars Event

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Marsai Martin is simply stunning! The teenage actress was spotted on the scene for a pre-Oscars event earlier this week and she was all glammed up and fabulous in the trendy look.

For the annual event, the beauty donned an all red look to perfection. Styled by the starlet’s longtime stylist, Bryon Javar, Martin’s red look consisted of a red dress from Dolce and Gabbana and matching red shoes from Casadei. She paired the look with a matching red trench coat and red earrings to add to the monochromatic style.

The actress wore her hair in a slicked back ponytail that framed the sides of her face. Her makeup was also flawless as she wore a bold red lip to make the look pop even more. The teenage beauty was spotted on her stylist’s Instagram page as she showed off the stunning red look from all angles.

“#TheRulesAreSimple with @marsaimartin for the @staymacro Oscar porty! #StyledByJavar inspiration was Robin Givens 90s realness! 🌶 Look: @dolcegabbana Shoes: @casadeiofficial Jewelry: @dena_kemp Makeup: @joannasimkin Hair: @alexander_armand X @ninajhair Photographer: @tyrenredd” the caption read. Check it out below.