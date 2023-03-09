Subscribe
SZA Flaunted Her Banging Body In A Jean Paul Gaultier Venus Nude Dress

The curves are curving!

Billboard Women In Music - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

SZA and her body are life! Our girl left no crumbs in Atlanta while sporting a fitted, Jean Paul Gaultier Venus nude dress.

SZA is a vibe. The “Kill Bill” songstress put her curvaceous body on full display while heading to perform her hit songs during her S.O.S North American Tour tour stop in Atlanta. She strutted around the arena in a figure-hugging Jean Paul Gaultier dress that seemed to be made just for her. The front of the dress featured a nude statue, and the see-through back revealed SZA’s perfectly round cakes.

SZA styled her ensemble with gold chain necklaces, rings, and stud earrings. She wore her hair in loose cascading curls down her shoulders with a part in the middle. She posted her sexy ensemble to Instagram with the caption, “Atlanta owes me NOTHING ! Only 9 more shows left to go ! 🥹🫡 thank you so much 🤍 🆘 tour #SOLDOUT🆘 I ain’t even know the music cut off 😭.” The star even posted a selfie video of her rocking her bold dress and checking herself out in the mirror with the caption, “The clean up is aiight tho.”

Celebrities like Chloe Bailey and Lizzo agreed with her caption as they praised the artist with kind words and heart-eye emojis. SZA is the bomb, and we love everything she does! We can’t wait to see what the trendsetter dons next!

