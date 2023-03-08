Yung Miami Is Everything In Her Latest Ensemble

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Yung Miami was spotted on Instagram earlier this week absolutely serving in a two piece look and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her killer style in the fashionable earth toned look that was sure to show off her curvy frame. The two piece fit featured a brown and orange strapless crop top and matching cargo pants which were slightly oversized at the ankle and fitted at the waist.

She paired the trendy look with nude sandals and wore stud earrings to further add to the monochromatic look. She also carried a super cute yellow mini handbag to give the look an extra pop of color. As for her hair, she wore her ginger colored hair in a sleek and straight style that showed off her stunning face which adorned a light beat to enhance her natural beauty as she served face and body for her fashionable slay.

The beauty shared the effortless look in a photo dump on Instagram as she posed for a few shots ahead of what looked like a good night out. Check out the stylish ensemble below.

Yung Miami has become one of our favorite fashion girlies because she just doesn’t miss!

What do you think about the starlet’s latest look? Did she nail it?

