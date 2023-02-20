Nicki Minaj Turns Heads In Versace At Trinidad’s Carnival

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram where she showed off her luxurious fashion sense and she looks incredible!

Taking to the platform, the rapper shared looks from her recent appearance at Carnival in Trinidad where she donned a pink Versace look that was everything. The pink Medusa silk Versace corset that the beauty wore currently retails for $1,950 and she paired it with a white tank and denim shorts. She accessorized the ensemble with matching pink Jimmy Choo Dreese boots and a pink Chanel crossbody bag to set the entire look off. As for her hair, of course, the beauty wore her long locs in a Barbie pink color and straight down with a side part as she served face and body while posing for the social media platform.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her fashionable look, captioning her photo dump, with a plethora of Trinidad flag emojis to represent her home country. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the superstar as many of the beauty’s followers flooded her comments with their stamps of approval. “Hello Barbie ,” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the photo set while another wrote, “Baddie ”

We’re loving this Carinbal look on the rap star! Beauties, what do you think about Nicki Minaj’s slay? Did she nail it?

