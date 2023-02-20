Subscribe
Nicki Minaj Turns Heads In Versace At Trinidad’s Carnival

Nicki Minaj stepped out at Carnival in Trinidad donning a pink Versace look that we love.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram where she showed off her luxurious fashion sense and she looks incredible!

Taking to the platform, the rapper shared looks from her recent appearance at Carnival in Trinidad where she donned a pink Versace look that was everything. The pink Medusa silk Versace corset that the beauty wore currently retails for $1,950 and she paired it with a white tank and denim shorts. She accessorized the ensemble with matching pink Jimmy Choo Dreese boots and a pink Chanel crossbody bag to set the entire look off. As for her hair, of course, the beauty wore her long locs in a Barbie pink color and straight down with a side part as she served face and body while posing for the social media platform.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her fashionable look, captioning her photo dump, with a plethora of Trinidad flag emojis to represent her home country. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the superstar as many of the beauty’s followers flooded her comments with their stamps of approval. “Hello Barbie ❤️,” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the photo set while another wrote, “Baddie 😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥

We’re loving this Carinbal look on the rap star! Beauties, what do you think about Nicki Minaj’s slay? Did she nail it?

