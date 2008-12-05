VA Businessman Pays For Inauguration Trips

Everyone’s trying to make it to DC for this year’s Inaugural Ball, but many have become sorely disappointed upon finding out how expensive tickets and traveling fees actually are. So VA businessman Earl Stafford decided to help out hundreds of needy Obama fans – by paying their way to Inauguration 2008!

Through his family’s nonprofit organization, The Stafford Foundation, the People’s Inaugural Project is working toward raising $1 million to grant terminally ill patients, poverty-stricken individuals, and wounded individuals in uniform the chance to attend this year’s Inauguration free of charge.

The package includes luxury hotel rooms, food and drink, a prime parade-viewing spot, outfits for the ball, and a beautician to get everyone prepped for the big day.

Stafford, who says he was “inspired to do this by the Lord,” hopes that individuals will make note of such an immense deed and pay it forward with their own acts of charity.

You can read the rest of the story at CNN.com.

