Subscribe
HomeStyle & Fashion

Ashanti Hit The Stage In A Sexy Leather Look

Ashanti hit the stage at the Apollo Theatre over the weekend donning a sexy leather look that we love!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Fat Joe Birthday Celebration

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram over the weekend rocking a sexy leather look after hitting the stage at the Apollo Theatre and it’s safe to say that her look was everything!

In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty wore the super cute black leather ensemble to perfection which consisted of a black leather wrap jacket and matching leather shorts She paired the look with a black bralette which she showed off through the leather jacket and wore her hair in a sleek style with a side swoop.  The starlet wore the sexy leather look as she modeled in an Instagram Post for her millions of Instagram followers after performing at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, New York and served face and body while showing off the stunning look. As for her makeup, she wore a nude lip and served face to round out her effortless slay.

Related Stories

“Hopped off the plane from Dubai & headed to Harlem ✈️ 🖤🖤🖤 📸 @chepejose” she captioned the stylish look. Check it out below.

“You are everything and everything😍 is you…” one of the beauty’s millions of IG fans wrote underneath the fashionable IG photo set while another commented, “There she gooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” and another commented, “I see the “power edges” are on deck!😂🖤

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK when it comes to giving us fashion envy and is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay? Did she nail it once again in this look for her latest on stage appearance?

RELATED STORIES: 

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover 

15 Red Carpet Moments From Ashanti

RELATED TAGS

ashanti most recent Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
Fat Joe Birthday Celebration
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Ashanti Hit The Stage In A Sexy Leather Look

Miu Miu : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Zaya Wade Posed In All White Ahead Of Her Winter Formal

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 09, 2021
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Winnie Harlow Stepped Out In A Windowsen Look

Lizzo In Concert - Detroit, MI
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Latto Gives Us Style Goals In An All Denim Ensemble

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close