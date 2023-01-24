Newsletter
HomeEntertainment News

Sheryl Lee Ralph Tapped To Perform The Black National Anthem At The Super Bowl

Sheryl Lee Ralph is set to perform the Black National Anthem at this year's Super Bowl!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

This year’s Super Bowl just got a major upgrade on the performance end and we’re all getting overly excited o tune into the big game!

Earlier today, it was announced that in addition to Rihanna’s highly anticipated half time performance, Emmy award-winning actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will also take the stage to perform the 123-year-old hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing” a.k.a the Black National Anthem.

Related Stories

The Abbott Elementary actress will take the stage on Sunday, February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, ahead of kick off to sing the song that’s communally sung within Black communities  and was promoted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as “The Black National Anthem.”

It was also announced today that R&B legend Babyface will also perform “America the Beautiful” ahead of kick off as well.

The actress took to Instagram to confirm the news, posting a flyer with her photo on it along with a caption expressing her gratitude for the honor. “Come on now. Don’t you ever give up on you baby! I’ll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII – See you there. @nfl @nflonfox @rocnation 📺: #SBLVII 2.12.23 on FOX.” she wrote, check it out below.

It looks like this year’s Super Bowl will be top notch for performances and it’s already shaping up to be a legendary night!  Congratulations to Sheryl Lee Ralph for the incredible honor!

DON’T MISS…

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Rousing Acceptance Speech + More Emmy Moments We’re Still Talking About

Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson The Ultimate ‘Dreamgirls’ Tutorial

Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Earns A Full Season 2 Order With 22 Episodes

RELATED TAGS

most recent Newsletter Sheryl Lee Ralph

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 13, 2022
Body Positivity  |  Shar

Ashanti Gives Us Body Goals In Latest Bikini Flicks

2022 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Sheryl Lee Ralph Tapped To Perform The Black National Anthem At The Super Bowl

28th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Angela Bassett And Rihanna Snag An Oscar Nomination

Cast of Girls Trip : Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah And Cast Hit Essence Festival 2017 In New Orleans - Day 2
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

A ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel Is Underway And It Might Be Filmed in Ghana

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close