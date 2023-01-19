JT Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Vibrant Ensemble

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

JT of the City Girls was recently spotted on Instagram giving us body goals when she showed off her toned abs in a super cute two piece ensemble that we wouldn’t mind getting our hands on!

Taking to Instagram, the rapper posted a series of pics of herself rocking the multi colored ensemble that featured a long sleeved jacket like crop top and matching slacks which showed her flat waist line perfectly. She paired the look with pink sneakers and wore minimal jewelry to let the look speak for itself. She wore her jet-black hair in a sleek middle part style and served face and body as she flicked it up for her six million Instagram followers.

“They can’t keep up with my ocean, this another wave🌊💅🏾😛” the beauty captioned the photo set. Check out the trendy look below.