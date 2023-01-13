Model Raven Tracy Gushes About Romance With Christian Combs On Instagram: ‘I Love The Way You Love Me!’

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Model and social media influencer Raven Tracy is falling head over heels in love with her rumored boo Christian Combs.

On Jan. 13, the “Body” clothing CEO took to Instagram with a gushy video that captured her and Combs laying on a thick layer of PDA. At one point in the clip, Combs, 24, could be seen grabbing the 28-year-old muse’s bodacious backside.

“I can’t lose when I’m wit you,” Tracy captioned the hot post, referencing a line from SZA’s new song “Snooze.”

“How’d you come in and sweep me off my feet like this? The sweetest, most respectful, most charming, fair person in the room to everyone… I feel like I’m about to write a book bc fuck it i got some shit to say!” she continued. “I love the way you love me !!!! The way you love your family. The way you work sooooo hard. The way you treat people.. The way you keep your word.”