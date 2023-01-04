Newsletter
KeKe Palmer Is Glowing During Her Baby Moon Vacation

Keke Palmer is prioritizing rest during her pregnancy, and we STAN for that kind of self-care.

TIME100 Next Gala

Source: JP Yim / Getty

The internet rejoiced when Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live. Since then, the actress and podcast host has been basking in that mother-to-be glow.

Palmer, her growing bump, and her boyfriend decided to bring in the new year in a tropical location with one task on the agenda; rest and relaxation.

In an Instagram post, the Baby, This is Keke Palmer host explained why it was important for her to prioritize rest during her vacation.

“i’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. i am antsy by nature. i love having a schedule, even on vacation. i learned to at least schedule things leisurely so i have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season. which is, rest. i will refrain from saying “soft girl life” or whatever new label the folks are using 😆🥴. && instead i’ll just say that for me the theme is rest because, I can,” she wrote.

“this season i am going to learn how to really take it easy. how to go slow(or slower than i have which is speedy for the average ♍️💁🏾‍♀️- 🤣) because it definitely doesn’t mean my drive and passion will end, just transform and evolve through a different tool. how will channeling my skill through this pov make me sharper?” she continued.

Palmer is known for securing the bag. Every time you turn around, she’s booked a new gig. Her talent is unwavering, and her drive is admirable. That said, it’s refreshing to see her take advantage of her resting season. We’ve watched women hustle and grind throughout their pregnancies, proving that we are, in fact, super-human. That said, we are just as powerful when we rest.

Kudos to you, Keke!

