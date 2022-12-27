JuJu Castaneda Announces Pregnancy With Stunning Maternity Shoot

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Love & Hip Hop star JuJu Castaneda has been blessed with “God’s Greatest Gift.”

Over the weekend, the 41-year-old media personality announced the news of her first child with a stunning maternity shoot. One photo captured the actress donning a shiny white gown, black leather gloves and a stunning diamond-encrusted hat as she cradled her burgeoning baby bump. According to Castaneda’s post, her beautiful ensemble was created by Albanian designer Albina Dyla.

In a second photo, the “Secrets of a Jewel” author showed off her growing bump in a Dona Matoshi look. She completed the flowing skirt and white bralette with a curly updo that complimented her soft makeup. “Blessed, Thankful,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans showered Juju with congratulatory messages in the comment section. One user wrote, “Ommmmmggggg Juju!! 😍Congratulations Bella!! You’re going to be a great mother!!” While another fan commented, “Juju is slaying this pregnancy shoot gracefully.”

The father of the model’s forthcoming bundle of joy remains unknown. After her announcement went viral, some noisy fans wondered what Camron had to say about the news given his romantic past with the star.

“Camron Somewhere Punching The Air,” wrote one social media goer. While a fourth person commented, “Camron doing a double take congrats well deserved.”

Juju began dating Camron in 2007. The former pair got engaged in 2013, but four years later, they called off the engagement. In June 2021, wedding rumors about the reality TV star stirred after she was filmed kissing an unknown man at what appeared to be a small wedding in a Las Vegas Chapel, according to The Jasmine Brand. However, Castaneda never confirmed the news.

Either way, we’re happy for JuJu’s big blessing and we can’t wait to see more of her incredible pregnancy journey.

What do you think about her maternity shoot? Tell us in the comments section.

