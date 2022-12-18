Newsletter
Brandy And Her Daughter Sy’Rai Are Twinning In Latest Social Media Post

Brandy and Sy'Rai are mother daughter goals in their latest social media post.

Jenifer Lewis Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Brandy and her daughter Sy’Rai are definitely mother daughter goals!

The dynamic duo are known for having a close relationship and publicly supporting each other through it all, and we absolutely love to see it!

Over the weekend, the beautiful ladies broke the Internet with Brandy shared a selfie style video of herself alongside her adorable mini me as the beauties served face and hair. Not only did they both look absolutely gorgeous in their video, but they were definitely twinning and it’s clear where Sy’Rai gets her breath taking beauty from!

In the video, Brandy rocked golden blonde hair which she wore in tight curls and middle part. Sy’Rai matched her mom’s fly and rocked her hair in a jet black, also donning tight curls and a middle part to frame both sides of her face.

The songstress shared the gorgeous video on her Twitter account with the simply caption, “Happy Sunday” 

Check it out below.

Fans and followers are definitely having a very happy Sunday after seeing this video float across their Twitter feeds! What do you think about this mother daughter twinning video?

