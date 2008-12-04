Take It Easy, Mamas! Pregnant Exercising Can Be Dangerous

A recent study shows that women who exercise while pregnant have a greater risk of pre-eclampsia, a blood-pressure-raising condition that can lead to stroke or death.

The study, which monitored the exercise habits of 85,000 mothers-to-be, found that jogging for over one hour and 15 minutes a day more than doubled the risk for pre-eclampsia, which affects one in 14 pregnancies and kills 1,000 babies and 10 pregnant women each year.

Women who exercised for seven or more hours a day were more than 78% at risk for the condition.

[From Daily Mail]

