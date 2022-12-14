Shereé Whitfield Is Named One Of The “93 Most Stylish ‘People’”By The New York Times

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield as the beauty was just named as one of the “93 Most Stylish ‘People’ of 2022” by The New York Times!

While the stylist list includes a wide variety of honorees, including Rihanna at the top spot, the New York Times explained that “All have at least one thing in common. At some point over the past 12 months, they made us talk: about how we dress, how we live and how we choose to express ourselves.”

And with Shereé Whitfield officially making the list, we couldn’t agree more.

The outlet explained, “After 14 years, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member launched her long- awaited clothing line, SHE by Shereé.”

The reality star shared the news on her Twitter account this afternoon, tweeting, “So honored to be named one of the most stylish people of 2022 by @nytimes #SheByShereé #RHOA #Fashion”

Check it out below.

Shereé is definitely one of our favorite fashion girls and we love that she’s being recognized for it! Beauties, who is on your most stylish list for 2022?

DON’T MISS:

‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Shows Off Her Flawless Body In A Sexy Thong Bodysuit

Sheree Whitfield Responds To She By Shereé Backlash