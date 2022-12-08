Newsletter
HomeStyle & FashionFashion

Toya Johnson Wore A Chic LBD To BET’s ‘Sistas’ 100th Episode Celebration

Toya Johnson is no stranger to slaying.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo 2022

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

One thing about Toya Johnson, she’s going to live her life and look stylish while doing it! The Atlanta socialite celebrated the 100th episode of BET’s Sistas in a little black dress and Gianvito Rossi heels, and she looked gorgeous!

Johnson showed up to the 100th episode of BET’s Sistas celebration decked out in a fabulous little black dress and extravagant heels. The one-shoulder frock hit her thigh and hugged her curvaceous body. It gathered on the side, giving the dress a dramatic feel. Johnson paired her look with a mini crystal-studded clutch that matched her crystal-studded Gianvito Rossi heels. Her accessories included diamond bracelets and drop diamond earrings. She wore her hair up in a high ponytail which was ideal for her look.

Related Stories

Johnson posted a reel featuring her swanky look and showing her strutting, dancing, and having a great time in the getup. She captioned her video with, “We had a great time celebrating @sistasonbet 100th episode with a fabulous Cocktails & Conversations dinner….Congratulations to the beautiful ladies for having the #1 show on @bet… be sure to tune in tonight at 9/8c on BET to catch the 100th episode.” Of course, her followers loved the reel and complimented her on her threads.

Johnson is no stranger to slaying, and we can’t wait to see what her next look will be!

DON’T MISS…

Toya Johnson Ties The Knot With Robert “Red” Rushing In A Lavish Ceremony

Reginae And Toya Wright Serve Up A Mother-Daughter Slay In Alexander Wang

Toya Johnson Served A LEWK In This Neon Green Herve Leger Ensemble

Newsletter , Toya Johnson

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Cincoro
Food & Drink  |  Shamika Sanders

5 Stylish Liquor Bottles That Make The Perfect Holiday Gift

Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo 2022
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Toya Johnson Wore A Chic LBD To BET’s ‘Sistas’ 100th Episode Celebration

Anika Kai morphe review
Beauty  |  Marsha B.

Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Gives Us A First Look Into The Morphe X Ariel Brush Set

The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime - Red Carpet Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Marsha B.

Issa Rae Oozes Style Goals At The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment Event

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close