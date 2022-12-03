Newsletter
JT Celebrates Her Birthday With A Sexy Photoshoot

JT took to Instagram to show how she's celebrating her birthday and of course she's doing it in style.

2022 ONE MusicFest

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

JT is celebrating her birthday in true City Girls fashion – with a sexy photoshoot where she’s showing off her killer body and style.

The rapper took to Instagram over the weekend to share images from the sexy shot where she donned a silver crop top and matching briefs that showed off her toned abs and killer curves. She paired the look with black latex gloves and served face and body as she donned blue eye shadow, mink lashes and a nude lip. As for her hair, she rocked a long, platinum blonde hairstyle that was curled to perfection and gave us all hair envy as she posed for the ‘Gram.

“A STAR WAS BORN⭐️🎂” the City Girl appropriately captioned the photo set. Check it out below. 

JT’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval and wished the beauty a very happy birthday in the process after leaving an array of heart, fire and cake emojis underneath the sexy photo set.

Beauties, what do you think about JT’s birthday shoot? Did she nail it?

JT Has Us Green With Envy In This Green Bottega Veneta Look

City Girls Give Hilarious Speech While Accepting Their ‘Future Is Female’ Award: ‘Some Days We Want To Be Rappers. Next Day We Want To Be With Our Men’

