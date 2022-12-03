JT Celebrates Her Birthday With A Sexy Photoshoot

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

JT is celebrating her birthday in true City Girls fashion – with a sexy photoshoot where she’s showing off her killer body and style.

The rapper took to Instagram over the weekend to share images from the sexy shot where she donned a silver crop top and matching briefs that showed off her toned abs and killer curves. She paired the look with black latex gloves and served face and body as she donned blue eye shadow, mink lashes and a nude lip. As for her hair, she rocked a long, platinum blonde hairstyle that was curled to perfection and gave us all hair envy as she posed for the ‘Gram.

“A STAR WAS BORN⭐️🎂” the City Girl appropriately captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

JT’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval and wished the beauty a very happy birthday in the process after leaving an array of heart, fire and cake emojis underneath the sexy photo set.

Beauties, what do you think about JT’s birthday shoot? Did she nail it?

