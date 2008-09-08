Alba Aqua Vase

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I can never get enough of unique shapes and this aqua organic slim shaped ceramic vase definitely fits into that category. This piece can stand alone or you can add a simple flower.

The Alba Wide Aqua vase measures 8.5l x 2.25w x 7.5h and is available for 22 dollars at sprouthome,com

