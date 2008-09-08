CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

Alba Aqua Vase

Leave a comment

I can never get enough of unique shapes and this aqua organic slim shaped ceramic vase definitely fits into that category. This piece can stand alone or you can add a simple flower.

The Alba Wide Aqua vase measures 8.5l x 2.25w x 7.5h and is available for 22 dollars at sprouthome,com

aqua , organic , vase

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close