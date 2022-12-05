Newsletter
Singer-Songwriter Jade Novah Makes Her Mark With Her Music

Go behind the scenes in singer, and songwriter Jade Novah's greenroom and hear how she makes her mark on the world through her artistry.

Jade Novah

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

How do you make your mark on the world? Multi-hyphenate artist and content creator Jade Novah doesn’t mind taking up space and expressing herself through her artistry. The Moon In Pisces vocalist takes us behind the scenes in her green room in this short and sweet clip.

“These days, my life moves pretty fast,” she narrates the 60-second teaser. “Whether on stage, on-screen or behind the scenes, the grind keeps moving. The best things in life take time. The highs and the lows they’ve all made me who I am today and I’m just getting started. Taking up space, in my own time and my own way while delivering art is worth the wait – that’s how I make my mark.”

Jade Novah has garnered over 50 million views on Youtube through her engaging content, soulful music, and captivating beauty. In 2019, Jade won an NAACP Image Award nomination for “Outstanding New Artist,” served as a coach on FOX’s The Four: Battle for Stardom and became a co-host on The Morning Culture Show on V103 in Atlanta.

 

