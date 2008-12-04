Oprah Taking Her Show Where The Action Is

Oprah Winfrey has been one of Barack Obama’s biggest celebrity supporters. So why WOULDN’T she take her show to Washington, DC for inauguration?!

The acclaimed talk show host told Access Hollywood recently that she’d be taking her show on the road, hosting “The Oprah Winfrey Show” from Washington, DC during the week of the inauguration. No word on who her big-name guests will be, but she revealed that the show would be filmed at the Opera House of the Kennedy Center for the week. We’ll be tuning in!

