The Ladies Are Losing It Over Tyler James Williams Smooth Freestyle

Tyler James Williams lady fans are losing it over his sexy bars and voice during his recent freestyle on 'Sway's Universe.'

Everybody used to hate Chris, but now they love him. Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams went from child actor to dry self-of-humor heartthrob and a recent freestyle has his lady fans swooning over his deep voice and sexy bars.

Tyler’s appearance on Sway’s Universe, where he dropped a viral rap over Glorilla’s F.N.F beat, led to thousands of thirsty responses.

 

Tyler’s role as Gregory, on the hit show, has led to his new sexy status. He recently appeared in an editorial spread for Bustle where he talked about how he used to be called ugly, but is now so desired.

“I remember in the early Twitter days, there were whole threads about how ugly and unattractive I was,” he said. “Now, when I’m so shockingly attractive, people talk about it.”

Abbott Elementary has been nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards, three of which it won including Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Best Writing for a Comedy Series (Quinta Brunson).

